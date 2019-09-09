What Happened To Whitney Fransway On (And After) The Bachelor

Krystal Neilson and Chris Randone's wedding was a Bachelor Nation hotspot. Tons of former stars descended upon Mexico for the televised ceremony, including former Bachelor star Whitney Fransway from Nick Viall's season.
When the franchise viewers first met Whitney, she was a pilates instructor from Chanhassen, Minnesota. These days, she appears to work for herself, with her LinkedIn listing her job as content creator for her website, Yours Truly Whitney. She hasn't updated the site since December 2018, but, before then, it was filled with all kinds of lifestyle content in the categories of wellness, fitness, beauty, travel, style, and home.
On Nick's season, Whitney was best known not for her job, but for the way she was eliminated. Like Olivia Caridi before her, Whitney was stranded on an island after Nick eliminated her on a two-on-one date with Danielle Lombard. (He ended up sending Danielle home on the same date shortly after.)
Once Whitney got herself off the island and back home, she ended up finding love outside of the show. Shortly after Nick's season finished airing, Whitney went public on Instagram about her new relationship with a guy named Raul Ernesto. The two of them even went on a double date with Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo in December 2017.
Whitney and Raul dated for around a year before he stopped showing up in her Instagram photos. Their last one was from the summer of 2018. Over the past year, it doesn't seem that Whitney has had any other serious relationships. Most of her Instagram photos are of her alone or with her girlfriends. She maintains relationships with several members from Bachelor Nation — from both her own season and others. For example, she went to Stagecoach this past April with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes before the Blake drama blew up that friendship.
In addition to going to Krystal and Chris' wedding, Whitney also recently went to Rachel and Bryan's wedding in late August. Rachel and Whitney met on Nick's season of The Bachelor and became fast friends. Whitney couldn't stop gushing over Rachel's big day on Instagram. She wrote in a lengthy caption:
"Rach has been a best friend since meeting in the limo night 1. We’ve laugh, cried, stayed up talking of our pasts, and talking about our dream future husbands. As her journey unfolded as the Bachelorette, I will never forget that phone call when she finished her experience. She gushed about Bryan (secret name JEROME at the time) and how he was THE ONE. As I got to know Bryan and them as a couple, I couldn’t think of a better match. They truly balance each other and have such a deep love. Cheers to you both and your exciting future ahead!!"
Whitney seems to still be waiting to find that lasting love for herself. While her relationship with Raul lasted a year, she's been single for roughly the same amount of time since then. Maybe Bachelor Nation can help a Whitney out so she can find her THE ONE like Rachel did? It only seems fair considering that Whitney's last Bachelor Nation experience had her dating Nick Viall until he took her on that ill-fated two-on-one and stranded her on an island. Girl deserves better.
