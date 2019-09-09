What Happened To Whitney Fransway On (And After) The Bachelor

"Rach has been a best friend since meeting in the limo night 1. We’ve laugh, cried, stayed up talking of our pasts, and talking about our dream future husbands. As her journey unfolded as the Bachelorette, I will never forget that phone call when she finished her experience. She gushed about Bryan (secret name JEROME at the time) and how he was THE ONE. As I got to know Bryan and them as a couple, I couldn’t think of a better match. They truly balance each other and have such a deep love. Cheers to you both and your exciting future ahead!!"