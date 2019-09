What Happened To Whitney Fransway On (And After) The Bachelor

Whitney and Raul dated for around a year before he stopped showing up in her Instagram photos. Their last one was from the summer of 2018. Over the past year, it doesn't seem that Whitney has had any other serious relationships. Most of her Instagram photos are of her alone or with her girlfriends. She maintains relationships with several members from Bachelor Nation — from both her own season and others. For example, she went to Stagecoach this past April with both Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes before the Blake drama blew up that friendship.