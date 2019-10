Then, on the BiP reunion, Hannah and Dylan confirmed what everyone already knew: they are still together. Dylan added that he was still "crazy about [Hannah]" post-show. If Hannah's feelings are as strong as Dylan's (she's not quite as open about her emotions), they could stand a real chance of making it. But they may be a little slower down the aisle, because Hannah was clear on the show that she didn't want to rush into things too much. She was initially even nervous about the idea of engagement just because it had been such a short time. (Totally fair, BTW. This show films over, like, three weeks .)