At the reunion, Katie tearfully recounted that she and Chris are having some serious relationship issues — and she was not wearing her engagement ring. "I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much," Katie told Chris Harrison. "But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down." Katie was right — she can only give so much and not get anything back before it all falls apart. "It's just this push pull. And I feel guilty. And I feel like I'm always complaining. But I'm just asking for the bare minimum," she explained.