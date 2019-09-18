It’s all fun and games on Bachelor In Paradise (or any of the Bachelor shows, really) until a couple is forced to make a decision about whether or not they want to stay together. Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski were one of the most solid couples on Bachelor In Paradise. They didn’t break up once, didn’t have him fooling around with a bunch of different women before the show started, didn’t get in a fist fight, didn’t live in a van. Chris and Katie like each other. A lot! Or did, because on the Bachelor In Paradise reunion (which was taped a week before airing), Chris and Katie seemed to be going through some serious trouble in paradise. Are Chris and Katie together now or broken up?
Chris has been on, oh, 78 Bachelor Nation shows at this point, and it seemed like he was hoping that Bachelor In Paradise season 6 would be his last. He and Katie hit it off right away, but during the penultimate week of Bachelor In Paradise season 6, well, that’s when Chris started to do the whole “I don’t know if I can be what you want me to be” thing.
“I felt like I had clarity with Katie. We finally got to where we wanted to be, fully committed to each other. But going into the rose ceremony tomorrow, I feel like there are just like deep second guesses at this point,” Chris said in a confessional interview. Katie is a queen, so I’m not sure what Chris’s issues are, but apparently, despite the fact that Katie and Chris left Paradise together, things haven't been 100 percent.
Finale night tonight! To say that I’m not anxious, excited, nervous and every other feeling would be a lie. I made the decision to come back to Paradise to be able to embrace all these feelings and I’m so glad I did. Thank you all for the continued support over the years and riding this rollercoaster ride with me. ❤️ #BachelorInParadise
At the reunion, Katie tearfully recounted that she and Chris are having some serious relationship issues — and she was not wearing her engagement ring. "I just put in so much effort every day, and I love him so much," Katie told Chris Harrison. "But I put in so much that my tank empties. And if I'm not getting it filled, I break down." Katie was right — she can only give so much and not get anything back before it all falls apart. "It's just this push pull. And I feel guilty. And I feel like I'm always complaining. But I'm just asking for the bare minimum," she explained.
When Chris Harrison brought Chris out, he admitted that he "wasn't expecting" all of this (which, how? You've been on the show 92 times), and he said that their relationship was a "rollercoaster."
"It's a lot in a short amount of time," Chris told Chris, which is kind of the understatement of the century. Basically, Chris and Katie speak two different love languages, and when Katie asks for more, Katie doesn't get it. Chris doesn't give it! And even though Katie asked for her engagement ring back, an off-stage, private (except not, because it was taped for the finale!) discussion between Katie and Chris revealed that... this issue seems to be recurring. Chris claimed he was "blindsided" by Katie calling him out on national television, whereas Katie maintained that this was a conversation they've had, oh, a million times.
While this whole ordeal certainly seems like a worrisome sign, it might not mean Chris and Katie have gone their separate ways. On the day of the Bachelor In Paradise finale, Chris reposted and retweeted multiple videos of their engagement on his Twitter and Instagram. Including this one:
He and Katie also shared Instagram stories from New York on September 17 at the same time, which certainly seems to suggest that that they are together, especially coupled with him reposting all that engagement footage.
And then was even a shot of a man, presumably Chris (though it should be noted that no one is tagged) feeding Katie pizza in Katie's Instagram stories. That is a man's hand, and while, sure, it could be some other dude, Chris later confirmed that he was in fact, the pizza guy. He tweeted the photo, writing, "I love you @hellokatiemo and can't wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."
It certainly seems that Chris and Katie might have worked out their differences, for now at least, which is good for Bachelor nation. Their final moments on Bachelor in Paradise were beyond stressful.
