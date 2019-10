It’s all fun and games on Bachelor In Paradise (or any of the Bachelor shows, really) until a couple is forced to make a decision about whether or not they want to stay together. Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski were one of the most solid couples on Bachelor In Paradise. They didn’t break up once, didn’t have him fooling around with a bunch of different women before the show started, didn’t get in a fist fight, didn’t live in a van. Chris and Katie like each other. A lot! Or did, because on the Bachelor In Paradise reunion (which was taped a week before airing), Chris and Katie seemed to be going through some serious trouble in paradise. Are Chris and Katie together now or broken up?