Ever since Kristian Haggerty showed up on Bachelor in Paradise, it was clear that her connection with Demi Burnett was special. Now they're taking that connection to the next level following an engagement on the show. Kristian and Demi are getting married after Bachelor in Paradise, and it's a major first for the show.
Not only are Kristian and Demi the first same sex couple on the franchise, but it was also the show's first same sex proposal. However, the groundbreaking relationship sort of happened on TV by accident. The two actually dated before Demi left for Paradise. Instead of continuing that courtship in the real world, though, Demi wanted to still go on the show to sort through the feelings she was having with regards to her sexuality. Initially Demi struck up a relationship with Derek Peth, but she eventually realized that she only had eyes for Kristian. The producers brought Kristian to the beach to join the show, and the two have been inseparable ever since.
When it came time to propose, Demi got down on one knee to ask for Kristian's hand — and she said yes immediately. "I give you my full heart and I promise to protect yours now and forever," Kristian told Demi. Kristian got the Neil Lane ring on the show, but the couple said they planned to get Demi a ring soon too. That moment came on the BiP reunion, when Kristian got down on one knee for Demi and also gave her a ring. "Demi, when I met you, I was instantly captivated by you … I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else but you," Kristian said. Demi also revealed on the reunion that she just moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Kristian as they continue to grow their relationship. After the finale aired, Demi posted photos of the proposal with the caption "My Forever ❤️" on Instagram.
As far as when they might get married, the two have been engaged since June when BiP filmed. Many everyday couples like to plan for at least a year before the big day, which means Demi and Kristian could have a summer 2020 wedding. It could also be sooner since the pair had a foundation separate from the show and may not need to do as much getting to know each other post show like some couples.
At the same time though, all of this is pretty new to Demi. She struggled somewhat on the show with expressing her affection for Kristian in public, so she may want to take her time in this engagement to embrace the public nature of everything before walking down the aisle. But she also told Kristian that she found herself through the process, saying, "I came here to find myself, but I found myself in you." So maybe Demi will be ready to walk down the aisle sooner, since she has more things figured out about herself now. "It just feels good to just be who I am," Demi said during the reunion.
Since Demi is a franchise fan favorite and her relationship with Kristian is groundbreaking for the series, Bachelor in Paradise may extend an offer to the two to get married on Bachelor in Paradise next year. Almost every season of the show has featured a wedding of a former season’s couple. This year's televised wedding was Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone's, after they originally met on Season 5 of Paradise.
If Kristian and Demi do get married on BiP season 7 (please let us see this joyous, joyous moment!), it will likely occur in June 2020 and air in August or September of that year. And aside from it being a major moment for the series, it will be really exciting just for everyone who's rooted this couple on from the get go. It wasn't a perfect journey to engagement for them, but now we've all got butterflies just looking at these two.
