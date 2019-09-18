When it came time to propose, Demi got down on one knee to ask for Kristian's hand — and she said yes immediately. "I give you my full heart and I promise to protect yours now and forever," Kristian told Demi. Kristian got the Neil Lane ring on the show, but the couple said they planned to get Demi a ring soon too. That moment came on the BiP reunion, when Kristian got down on one knee for Demi and also gave her a ring. "Demi, when I met you, I was instantly captivated by you … I wouldn't want to do this life with anyone else but you," Kristian said. Demi also revealed on the reunion that she just moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Kristian as they continue to grow their relationship. After the finale aired, Demi posted photos of the proposal with the caption "My Forever ❤️" on Instagram.