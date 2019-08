Are Kristian & Demi Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise?

Granted, neither Kristian nor Demi have officially actually confirmed that they’re together post-filming, but the sentiments — most of which are made in the present tense — speak for themselves. The promos for the season have even shown Demi and Kristian in one of the Fantasy Suites , and Demi can be seen approaching the usual engagement altar that we've seen in every season of BIP. Sure, we don't know if Demi and Kristian actually get engaged (people have stepped up on that platform just to break up before, after all). But we know one thing: Even if the two of them don’t end up engaged, at the very least, their relationship will absolutely continue to progress and grow throughout the rest of the season, and they seem to be on great terms now.