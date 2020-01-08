Still Haven’t Gotten Enough Of The Bachelor Windmill? Rent The Famous Fantasy Suite On Airbnb

We're one episode into the newest season of The Bachelor, and it's already very clear the producers are never going to let us forget about that time, several months ago, when now-Bachelor Pete Weber slept with then-Bachelorette Hannah B. inside a — say it with me — windmill. During this week's season premiere, the windmill fantasy suite date was mentioned numerous times, and one contestant, Deandra, even showed up to the mansion dressed as a windmill. At this point, it kind of feels like the show is beating a dead horse with all the windmill jokes, but even the most cynical Bachelor viewers among us still have to admit that rustic fantasy suite in Greece was pretty epic. If, after all the windmill references in this week's episode, you still don't feel you've gotten enough, you can go all in and rent the exact windmill Peter and Hannah stayed in because it turns out it's available on Airbnb.
The "Rustic Traditional Windmill" is located in Nikithianos, Greece, and is listed on Airbnb for $56 a night. (A steal! Maybe ABC is cracking down on its Bachelor budget...?) It has one double bed, one sofa bed, and can host four guests. Strangely, though, the bathroom is not located inside the main living space but it can be accessed down one flight of stairs.
If a romantic evening spent in a windmill sounds like your cup of tea, you're in luck. Jut remember, what happens in the windmill stays in the windmill — unless, of course, you're the star of a very popular national reality television show, in which case, what happens in the windmill will be talked about incessantly over the course of not just one but two seasons.
