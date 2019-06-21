Don't Expect Kylie Jenner To Share Any New Dirt On Jordyn Woods

In the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie Jenner lays out exactly how she felt about all the drama with Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson, and Khloé Kardashian. However, in the wake of Jenner and Woods' potential re-friending, it looks like Jenner won't be spilling any more tea about the difficult situation — or anything else.
On Thursday, Jenner posted two pictures on Instagram in a slideshow, in which the reality star is sipping wine (she's legal now, you guys!) and eating strawberries. (Or, well, is about to pick up a strawberry, probably to eat?) It's not so much what Jenner is doing in the photo, as it is the caption that is intriguing.
"another day another episode of me minding my own business," wrote Jenner.
Maybe we're reading too much into all of this, but could Jenner be referring to all the drama with Woods? So much gossip has leaked leading up to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians finale, which was filmed earlier this year after news broke that Woods and Thompson allegedly kissed at Thompson's house party.
Though Kardashian later disputed Woods' version of events, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk and stated that the kiss was really no big deal, and occurred just moments before Woods was about to head out of the party. In the immediate aftermath, Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner's house, and Thompson and Kardashian split for good.
In recent weeks, however, things seemed much better between Woods and Jenner. Woods liked Jenner's Instagram pic. Her mom even commented on a pic of Jenner's daughter Stormi. Then, the former BFFs were seen being friendly with one another at a nightclub party, suggesting that a Katy Perry-Taylor Swift olive branch was potentially extended in the wake of the drama.
So what's going on with Woods and Jenner? Maybe nothing, maybe a lot, but Jenner has no interest in dishing details.
