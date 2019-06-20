Kylie Jenner Told Jordyn Woods She Was “Scared” Of Her After The Scandal

The two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians covers some of the biggest family drama the sisters have ever experienced, and now we're seeing just how much of a toll it took. E! has a clip from the upcoming episode, part one of the season finale, that features Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner debriefing after Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods kissed Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. While Kylie was mostly silent when this drama was going down in real-time in February, now we have a chance to see just how she navigated being in the difficult position between her sister and her best friend.
Advertisement
"Tristan, we've all known what he's capable of," Khloé begins in the clip. "Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was."
It appears Kylie felt the same way, revealing that she called Woods but she "didn't really say anything."
"She was just like, you know crying the whole time," Kylie continued. "And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.' I pretty much told her exactly what we've been talking about. Like, 'You weren't thinking about True, not Khloé, not me. But you weren't thinking about yourself like, look what you did.'"
For Kylie, there was no question where her loyalties lie.
"You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem," she said.
Now, there's speculation the two are on better terms, and Woods is keeping a level head about her upcoming portrayal on the series.
"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," she said when Entertainment Tonight asked how she was feeling about the finale. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."
Now if Tristan (finally) has anything he would like to say, now would be a good time.
Advertisement