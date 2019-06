Kylie Jenner Told Jordyn Woods She Was “Scared” Of Her After The Scandal

The two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians covers some of the biggest family drama the sisters have ever experienced, and now we're seeing just how much of a toll it took. E! has a clip from the upcoming episode, part one of the season finale, that features Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner debriefing after Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods kissed Khloé's boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. While Kylie was mostly silent when this drama was going down in real-time in February , now we have a chance to see just how she navigated being in the difficult position between her sister and her best friend.