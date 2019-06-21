How To Seduce And Romance A Cancer

In astrology, Cancer season begins on June 21, the same day as the summer solstice. Those born under the fourth sign of the zodiac are known for being in touch with their emotions. They’re also fiercely loyal friends and inclined to be homebodies. But what does this all mean in the bedroom? We talked to astrologer Constance Stellas, author of Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars and The Little Book Of Self-Care For Cancer: Simple Ways To Refresh And Restore — According To The Stars, to find out.
The most important thing to understand about Cancerians, Stellas says, is that they are ruled by the moon. “The moon changes every two and a half days, and Cancerian moods change even more quickly than that,” she explains. “It’s always a balancing act.” Though they may be prone to mood swings, the fact that Cancerians are so in touch with their emotions means that they’re all about deep conversations and focusing on romance. Cancerians are not as into casual sex as other signs. “They need relationships to feel comfortable and to feel turned on,” Stellas explains. If you hook up with a Cancerian but aren’t open to anything more, “expect tears and hurt feelings.”
Knowing this, it's probably not surprising to learn that Cancerians love romantic sex. They might enjoy karezza, the romantic “slow sex” method that prioritizes intimacy and connection instead of focusing on orgasm. Cancerians have sensitive skin, so they love being caressed and massaged. Rough sex, on the other hand, is usually not their thing.
Along with sensitive skin, this sign of the zodiac is associated with the breasts. If a Cancerians has breasts, "it's an especially tender area," Stellas says. And Cancerians of all genders are inclined to enjoy nipple play. If a Cancerian is attracted to women, they'll be especially into their breasts, so go ahead and show a little cleavage on your date.
Cancerians’ homebody nature is reflected in their dating preferences — they want to be cozy! Take them out to a quiet restaurant and choose a corner booth, and they’ll be far happier than if you took them to a crowded, sweaty music festival. They love sex in their own home, choosing the bed or the couch to anything uncomfortable or public. They also prefer tried-and-true sex positions, such as missionary or doggy style. They’re not opposed to experimenting, but they tend to find that the classics work best. The symbol for Cancer looks a lot like a "69," and that's no coincidence. Cancerians are into oral sex, and they're a fan of this controversial position.
Cancerians are very visual, Stellas says, "So taking sexy pictures or videos could be a part of their sexual life — as long as it’s private." The same goes for a one-on-one striptease at home. Cancerians are intensely private when it comes to sex, so don't expect them to be exhibitionists. They also have an acute sense of smell, so try to be freshly showered when you see them — and maybe wear a sexy scent to entice them.
Just like their symbol, the crab, Cancerians love water. Take them sailing, swimming, or for a walk on the beach, and they’ll be happy. However, they’re not into sex on the beach — that's too public. However, if you can get them in the water somewhere private, that’s another story. They love shower sex, bathtub sex, and making out in a hot tub.
If you really want to seduce a Cancerian, try romancing them under the full moon. “The full moon really illuminates Cancerians’ feeling nature and puts an extra shimmer on anything you’re doing,” Stellas explains. Lucky for you, the next full moon is coming on July 16. Mark your calendars.
