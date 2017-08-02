When it comes to getting creative with oral sex, 69-ing is probably the most iconic position. Executed when both partners simultaneously perform oral sex on each other, usually with one on top of the other, the 69 position can be mutually satisfying and easily illustrated by a two-digit number. But people definitely have their opinions on it.
While some dismiss 69-ing as awkward or even gimmicky, others are either curious about mastering it or flat-out love it. For whatever reason, it's become a particularly polarizing sex act (much like scissoring). So, to help figure out why that is, we asked members of the R29 community to tell us how they really feel about 69-ing.
Sure, their responses didn't answer that question once and for all, but they reminded us of that age-old truth about sex positions: If you like it, do it. If you don't like it, don't do it. Doesn't get simpler than that, does it?
Ahead, check out our readers' unfiltered thoughts on 69-ing — and share your own in the comments.