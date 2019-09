This Is The Sex Position Americans & Europeans Want To Try Most In 2017

There's a lot of debate over which sex position feels the best, and the basic answer is that it varies from person to person. But, according to a new survey , some positions are more popular than others. DrEd.com , an online doctor service, asked over 2,000 people in the U.S. and Europe which position they enjoyed the most, and the number-one answer was doggy style, with 35% selecting it, Bustle reports. The same was true in 2015 , according to Hello Giggles , because some things are just timeless.The second-favorite sex position this year was missionary, at 22.5%, and in third place, cowgirl hit the spot for 19.4% of participants.While the preference for doggy style held constant throughout the U.S. and most of Europe, there were a few outliers. Poles love spooning sex, for instance, and the Portuguese and Hungarians like the legs-up position.Though we don't seem to have outgrown doggy style, many people are looking to try something new. While tabletop — one person lying on a table while the other one stands up facing them — was the position least likely to be deemed a favorite, it was also the one the most people wanted to try.People are also keen on mastering the standing-up 69 position, the kneeling wheelbarrow, and anal sex . These results also differed a bit by country, though: While the U.S. and U.K. ranked tabletop #1 to try, Hungary's all about reverse cowgirl, and Poland's intrigued by good old-fashioned 69.So, it looks like we can rest assured that old standbys like doggy and missionary will always be hot. But if you're looking to switch things up a bit, the new year's a great time to introduce a new position into the bedroom, and there are endless options to choose from if tabletop doesn't sound appealing to you.