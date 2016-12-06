This Is The Sex Position Americans & Europeans Want To Try Most In 2017

There's a lot of debate over which sex position feels the best, and the basic answer is that it varies from person to person. But, according to a new survey, some positions are more popular than others.
DrEd.com, an online doctor service, asked over 2,000 people in the U.S. and Europe which position they enjoyed the most, and the number-one answer was doggy style, with 35% selecting it, Bustle reports. The same was true in 2015, according to Hello Giggles, because some things are just timeless.
The second-favorite sex position this year was missionary, at 22.5%, and in third place, cowgirl hit the spot for 19.4% of participants.
While the preference for doggy style held constant throughout the U.S. and most of Europe, there were a few outliers. Poles love spooning sex, for instance, and the Portuguese and Hungarians like the legs-up position.
Though we don't seem to have outgrown doggy style, many people are looking to try something new. While tabletop — one person lying on a table while the other one stands up facing them — was the position least likely to be deemed a favorite, it was also the one the most people wanted to try.
People are also keen on mastering the standing-up 69 position, the kneeling wheelbarrow, and anal sex. These results also differed a bit by country, though: While the U.S. and U.K. ranked tabletop #1 to try, Hungary's all about reverse cowgirl, and Poland's intrigued by good old-fashioned 69.
So, it looks like we can rest assured that old standbys like doggy and missionary will always be hot. But if you're looking to switch things up a bit, the new year's a great time to introduce a new position into the bedroom, and there are endless options to choose from if tabletop doesn't sound appealing to you.
