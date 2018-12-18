Your Cancer Horoscope For 2019 Is Here

If your career has seen its share of ups and downs in the last seven years, you have Uranus to thank, Cancer. The planet of change and innovation has been taking you on a ride through your 10th house of career and prestige. You may be relieved to know that he’s finally changing houses in 2019, but don't let that movement obscure what you learned from this period. You likely grew wiser and tougher from the challenges that came your way. On March 7, Uranus will make his way into your 11th house of friends, opening up your social circle to people who will inspire you. If all you’ve been able to talk about is work, it's high time to break out of this rut. Set your sights on recreation this year and watch your social circle expand.