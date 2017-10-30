Any selfie can be a sexy selfie if you decide it's one. There's really no wrong or right way to take a photo of yourself, because everyone finds different things sexy. But when you're intentionally trying to make a photo look sexy, it can be intimidating. What do you do with your face? Where do your hands go? Do you have to do a backbend to get a good shot of your butt? You're not a newbie if you've wondered these things. Taking selfies is an art form, and luckily, it can be taught.
Grabbing your phone and taking photos of yourself until you find one enticing is the only foolproof way to figure out how to take a sexy selfie of yourself. But there are some universal strategies that might inspire you. You just have to play around and figure out what works for you. So we asked women in the R29 community to share their best tips for taking a sexy selfie. Feel free to steal them all.