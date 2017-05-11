Story from Sex

20 People Share Their Sex-On-The-Beach Stories

Sara Coughlin
This article was originally published on May 27, 2016.
More than regular public sex, sex on the beach poses a very specific set of risks. There's sand, sweat, salt, and, oh right — other beachgoers who might not appreciate you getting hot and heavy a few towels over.
A fortunate few have gotten away with it, either doing it in the water or finding a secluded spot after dark. These stories usually have an air of romance and excitement about them; the ones where the adventurous couple gets caught, on the other hand, have a slightly different feel. "People kept driving by and yelling at us," one person posted to Whisper. Another described just the fear of being seen (and fined) was enough to ruin the experience.
Whether the sex was intimate and meaningful or chaotic and subpar, most people agree: The sand is the worst part. If there was a surefire way to keep sand from getting in every nook you have, this is where we'd share it. But that doesn't exist. Sand gets everywhere, no matter what. All we can do is wish you luck (and recommend some other, sand-free ways to have great vacation sex).
Below, we've rounded up 20 stories of sex on the beach from people who actually gave it a try, courtesy of secret-sharing app Whisper. If you have your own story of a seaside sexcapade, we'd love to read it in the comments.
I had sex with my boyfriend on the beach and was able to scream so loud. No neighbors to report us
I just had sex with my bf at the beach. It was short lived because we got interrupted by a drone trying to record us...
I had sex with my boyfriend in the ocean at night and lost my bathing suit but it was worth it
Had sex in the water at the beach today in front of everyone without anyone knowing...it was glorious!
I had sex on the beach last night. The moon was really bright, afterwards we were slow dancing to no music. I've never had such a romantic night
I had sex on the beach yesterday for the first time ever. It wasn't as great as I expected :/
I had sex on the beach at night and two times during the day and didn't get sand up in there. I'm honestly feeling pretty lucky after some of the horror stories I've heard about beach sex.
Beach sex is the worst. Even with three towels I have sand in me
I had sex on a beach at like 9pm once and people kept driving by and yelling at us
Just had sex on the beach, people were walking by. Nobody noticed..... hopefully.
We just had sex down at the beach 💑. It was very much needed to a start of a vacation
I had sex on the beach twice 😳. Idk what everyone one is talking about when they say it's bad.
I had sex on a beach, and trust me getting sand pushed into your vagina HURTS
I had sex on the beach in broad daylight this weekend...I'm still finding sand in places where there shouldn't be sand
I had sex on the beach for the first time. We lasted 2 hours. I didn't even care if people saw us.
Me and my boyfriend was so aroused last night we had sex on the beach. It was so amazing and exiting almost being caught so many times :)
I tried having sex whilst swimming in the ocean. It was painful.
My girlfriend and I had sex in the ocean but she lost her top and I lost my trunks. I will never do it again.
Had sex on the beach tonight. So romantic and cute. Love my man
I had sex on the beach just to do it once. It wasn't worth it, I was too paranoid we were going to get fined.
