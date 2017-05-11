20 People Share Their Sex-On-The-Beach Stories

This article was originally published on May 27, 2016.
More than regular public sex, sex on the beach poses a very specific set of risks. There's sand, sweat, salt, and, oh right — other beachgoers who might not appreciate you getting hot and heavy a few towels over.
A fortunate few have gotten away with it, either doing it in the water or finding a secluded spot after dark. These stories usually have an air of romance and excitement about them; the ones where the adventurous couple gets caught, on the other hand, have a slightly different feel. "People kept driving by and yelling at us," one person posted to Whisper. Another described just the fear of being seen (and fined) was enough to ruin the experience.
Whether the sex was intimate and meaningful or chaotic and subpar, most people agree: The sand is the worst part. If there was a surefire way to keep sand from getting in every nook you have, this is where we'd share it. But that doesn't exist. Sand gets everywhere, no matter what. All we can do is wish you luck (and recommend some other, sand-free ways to have great holiday sex).
Below, we've rounded up 20 stories of sex on the beach from people who actually gave it a try, courtesy of secret-sharing app Whisper. If you have your own story of a seaside sexcapade, we'd love to read it in the comments.
