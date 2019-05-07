The Kardashian-Jenners Channeled Cher and The Little Mermaid For The Met Gala After Party

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to throw the biggest post-Met Gala after party. Showing up in yet another stunning Mugler dress, this time a vintage electric blue mini, Kim's second look was even more memorable than her first. But KKW wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to pull off a seamless outfit change. Her youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, weren't about to let their big sis out-camp them. Donning a newspaper print 80s blazer dress and a Little Mermaid-esque feathered gown, respectively, the Jenner sisters gave KKW a run for her money.
Earlier in the night, the three KUWTK stars, along with their newly-platinum-haired mother Kris Jenner, walked The Met Gala's pink carpet in lavish looks. KKW, escorted by Kanye, wore a form-fitting, wet look Mugler dress that brought the designer out of his 20-year retirement. Kendall and Kylie showed up arm-in-arm wearing lavender and orange Versace numbers plucked from neon heaven. Suffice to say, no matter how you feel about the Kardashian-Jenners, you can't deny that they commanded the spotlight at The Met Gala last night.