Which Kardashian-Jenners Attended The 2019 Met Gala?

Not every star scores an invite to the Met Gala, but you better believe that most of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew are on the guest list. The media moguls routinely hit the red carpet at Hollywood’s prom, serving looks that are often some of the most talked-about of the night. However, with so many Kardashian-Jenners to keep up with, it’s worth wondering: Who is attending the Met Gala this year?
While we won’t know for sure who is partying at the event until we spot them in their campy outfits on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art (it’s all very Gossip Girl), here’s what we know.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian — who has never made it to New York for the event — hasn’t posted anything about attending the Met Gala this year. Her focus appears to be on Poosh, her new lifestyle website. Per Instagram, Kourt recently sent a bunch of celebrity friends (including her sisters) Poosh’s collaboration with the collagen company Vital Proteins.
Kendall Jenner
Yep, she's attending! The model told E! News that she is "excited" for the event, and that "a couple" of Kardashian-Jenners would be celebrating the festivities.
Kim Kardashian
Kim is attending the event and throwing the after party. According to her Instagram story, she will co-host the post-Gala event with Serena Williams, brother-in-law Travis Scott, Trevor Noah, and La La Anthony. It's unclear if Kanye West will hit the red carpet this year.
Though rumors swirled on Monday that Kim's fourth baby (born via surrogate) was on the way, thus perhaps changing her Met Gala plans, Kim shot the rumor down via Twitter.
"Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol," Kim wrote.
Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 6, 2019
Kylie Jenner
Kylie will most likely attend, as she has for the past several years, though she did share on her Instagram story that she was hit with a nasty virus and is still resting up. However, she also shared a slideshow of her previous Met Gala outfits, suggesting she's ready for an epic 2019 appearance. Kylie's partner, Travis Scott, is performing at the after party as well as co-hosting — so there's a good chance that Kylie will stick around to see that.
Kris Jenner
Momager Kris has attended the Met Gala every year since her debut in 2015 and really leaned into 2018’s religious theme. She didn't tease anything about attending this year, but Kendall said that her mom would be at the event in her interview with E!
Khloé Kardashian
No word on whether Khloé will make it out to the event this year. Her Instagram story is currently promoting her Good American clothing company, Kourtney's Poosh, and adorable videos of her daughter, True.
Scott Disick
He may not technically be a Kardashian, but Kourtney's ex does date Sofia Richie, who is a former Met Gala attendee and even made an appearance at a fictionalized version of the event during a pivotal scene in Ocean's 8. However, on Instagram, Richie did not appear to be in NYC, thus suggesting Disick won't be either.
Update, 9:20 p.m. EST:
Here's who made the red carpet: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, and Kendall Jenner.
But, since Kim is in control of the after party this year, there's no telling which of the other family members will sneak in and make a late night appearance.
