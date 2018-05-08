Blessed Be The Gossip Happening In These Met Gala Photos

Another year, another night I spend wondering just how much my life would change if I was for once invited to The Met Gala. While the night is first and foremost about the outfits — this year's theme was Heavenly Bodies — I'm more concerned with what happens around them. Namely, gossip.
You can't get this many celebs in one place without sparking some headlines. New couples, ex couples, and frenemies all gather on the same carpet to smile and pose, full-well knowing that every move they make is documented by a bazillion cameras. This means that the cameras capture some pretty good moments that we wouldn't otherwise see. Add Instagram into the mix, and it's basically like we were at the Met Ball with the celebrities, so maybe I should stop being salty about my lack of invite.
This year's Gala couldn't have come at a better time for gossip. Selena Gomez is about to release a song that is probably definitely about Justin Bieber. Cardi B's latest album slayed. Black Panther just dominated the box office. The key players of pop culture's biggest hits got a chance to mix and mingle, and ahead are some of the juiciest moments that came out of the night.
