After any good party, there's an after party. At least, that's how it is when you're partying with a bunch of fashionable couples from the 2019 Met Gala. This year is no exception, with a star-studded after party that followed Hollywood's prom.
Of course, as with any party, it's all in the details. Last year, the 2018 after parties included Kim Kardashian hanging out with Donatella Versace, Katy Perry rubbing elbows with Madonna, and cast members from 13 Reasons Why and Big Little Lies posing for pics.
This year, we need to know: Who threw the celebrity-filled after parties? Who performed? And where did it all go down?
We may not have scored our own invitation to the Met Gala or the infamous after party (or, rather, parties) but at least we have just enough details about what went down to be seriously jealous we weren't there.
Here's what we know:
What's The Most Buzzed-About Party, & Who Threw It?
Members of Hollywood's most famous reality TV family were included on the host list this year. Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott threw a party alongside co-hosts Serena Williams, La La Anthony, and Trevor Noah. It was the 6th annual Gala After Party.
5.6.19 MET AFTER PARTY SERENAxKIMxLALAxTRAVISxTREVOR pic.twitter.com/hvHvGMjcvD— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019
Where Did It Take Place?
Up and Down in New York City. Previously, after parties have been hosted around Manhattan at hot spots like the Boom Boom Room at The Standard and Gilded Lily.
Who Performed?
Rapper Scott reportedly took the stage at some point. Music was curated by Scott's DJ OG Chase B. Surprise guests are also in store for the night. After Lady Gaga's red carpet moment, I feel like she could have been in a performing mood.
Who Showed Up?
Kardashian, Williams, Anthony, and Noah were of course there, with Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kanye West also in attendance. Naturally, there were outfit changes.
Was This The Only Met Gala After Party?
Nope. Gucci also threw a party, reportedly at a gym. Yep, you read that right. The location is still undisclosed, but the fashion brand reportedly threw a soiree in an uptown gym. DJs spinning at the event included Suga Shay, Mark Ronson and Dev Hynes. Oh, and Harry Styles.
Harry and Mark Ronson laughing as they DJ at the Gucci #METGala After Party - May 7 (via lucasjagger) pic.twitter.com/d7kovhJsCO— Harry Styles Daily (@hsdaily) May 7, 2019
