Khloé Kardashian Makes A Promise: True Will Never Be In The Middle Of Her Relationship Drama

Tabloid speculation has arisen that a custody battle between Kardashian and Thompson is imminent. In her tweet, Kardashian seemingly denied such reports. Still, she makes clear that she’s very single and focusing on herself and being a mom. She credits family and motherhood with grounding her in the midst of her relationship troubles. In a reply to another fan, Kardashian wrote that the past few weeks have been “tough,” but that “my baby girl has got me through. It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you.” She also confirmed that we will get to see her “little love bug” in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and hinted that we will see some serious drama unfold when the show is back on the air.