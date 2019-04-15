Nordstrom's Spring Sale Is Going On Now — & You Don't Want To Miss It

This weekend, while you were binge-watching Game of Thrones or dashing off to Palm Springs to see Ariana Grande perform, Nordstrom had other plans — big plans. The Seattle-based shopping destination that offers select picks from Topshop, Madewell, J.Crew and Reformation, just announced the start of their beloved Spring Sale. And if you’re anything like us (a.k.a. Nordstrom obsessed), you know that sales like this are basically perfect for jumpstarting your Spring/Summer wardrobe.
From now until April 22nd, every orange sundress and statement heel that you've had your eyes will be up to 50% off. Disregarding their in-house brands, the sale includes a handful of your favorite designers, from Rejina Pyo to Reike Nen to Prada. And they can all be yours if you get ‘em fast.
With the best finds already starting to sell out, these deals may not last until tomorrow, let alone the end of the week. Head online to Nordstrom.com to get your spring wardrobe in check for half the price. Or better yet, click ahead for our favorite picks from Nordstrom’s Spring Sale.
