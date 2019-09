Nordstrom's Spring Sale Is Going On Now — & You Don't Want To Miss It

This weekend, while you were binge-watching Game of Thrones or dashing off to Palm Springs to see Ariana Grande perform, Nordstrom had other plans — big plans. The Seattle-based shopping destination that offers select picks from Topshop , Madewell, J.Crew and Reformation , just announced the start of their beloved Spring Sale. And if you’re anything like us (a.k.a. Nordstrom obsessed), you know that sales like this are basically perfect for jumpstarting your Spring/Summer wardrobe.