In fact, that desire was the entire point of Sabrina’s “The Missionaries” resurrection. She rose from the dead to smite angels rather than follow them, all while wearing a crown of thorns (a hallowed bit of Christian iconography). Sabrina is even felled by three arrows, which is the same number of nails used to crucify Jesus according to the Bible. When Sabrina is resurrected, she is more powerful than ever and poised to open the gates of hell. When Jesus returned on Easter Sunday, he opened heaven and began the possibility of heaven on earth through a different type of apocalypse. Sabrina describes herself as the “The Dark Lord’s Sword.” Jesus is the Lamb Of God.