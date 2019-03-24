Kiernan Shipka Wore A Dress That's Way Too Beautiful To Slime To The Kids' Choice Awards

Season 2 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is still days away, but star Keirnan Shipka’s latest red carpet look has already cast a spell on us – and was way too beautiful to slime at the Kids’ Choice Awards.
The actress dazzled at Saturday’s ceremony in a Miu Miu Pre-Fall 2019 mixed media mini-dress. It featured an embellished cutout top, a black bow, and an ivory pleated skirt. Black accessories, a high bun, and simple stud earrings completed the look.
When asked if she was prepared to have her ensemble slimed by Entertainment Tonight's kid correspondent, Shipka admitted that she was “as ready as I can be.”
Advertisement
“Who’s ever ready to get slimed?” the actor said. “If it happens it happens. I’m willing to accept it.”
A little bit of slime did get on Shipka’s arm, as seen in her Instagram post following the show, but her dress appears to have made it through the night unscathed.
In an interview with Footwear News, Shipka’s stylists explained that the actress likes to dress age-appropriate and but still fun and trendy, which totally explains this look.
“She grew up on Mad Men, and her style has grown with her,” Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson told the site. The styling duo has worked with Shipka since she played young Sally Draper on the drama series and explained that she likes to dress age-appropriate, but still fun and trendy.
We’d say this look definitely meets that criteria.
Advertisement