With the when of Sabrina mostly settled, Ben’s appearance only leaves one other question: Did the teen die a full year ago in the Riverdale world, and if so, who has been walking around in Ben’s skin this whole time? It’s possible Ben getting devoured by Satan’s literal right-hand woman somehow led to his involvement in making the Gargoyle King, a devilish presence in its own right, a Thing in the town of Riverdale. Or, Ben’s cameo is simply a fun little Easter Egg for eagle-eyed Riverdale viewers bingeing Sabrina; it might actually mean nothing past that.