While you may not need to scour the internet for every intricate prophecy and feud like you would for HBO’s fantasy blockbuster, that doesn’t mean your Sabrina memory is perfect, either. Do you remember who Connor Kemper is? Or what exactly is going on with Desmelda Brenda McDonald) in the woods? Or the state of the Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch)-Sabrina Spellman (Shipka)- Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) love triangle? Probably not — and those are just a few of CAOS’ most tantalizing threads.