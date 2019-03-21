While it might feel extreme to write “swipe left if you’re an Aquarius” on your Tinder profile, some people consider astrological compatibility when they’re looking for a match. And since Aries season is here, we talked to an astrologer about the signs the Ram is most — and least — compatible with.
Constance Stellas, author of the book Sex Signs: Your Perfect Match Is In The Stars, says that when it comes to sex and long-term relationships, Aries is a good match with other Aries, as well as the other fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius. “They speak the same kind of impetuous language,” Stellas explains. “There are differences, of course, but they’re on the same page.”
The air signs are also a good match, with the exception of Aquarius, Stellas says. “Aquarius is a little bit distant for Aries,” she explains, though it can work for a fling. Gemini and Libra, however, are a better fit. Aries’ leadership qualities and Gemini’s changeability make for a sexually-charged match, while Libra and Aries are an opposites-attract situation, which could lead to conflict — or a lot of passion.
The earth signs are divided. “Virgo rarely works out because they’re too detail-oriented” for Aries, Stellas says. Capricorn is a better fit, but Capricorns and Aries approach privacy in different ways, and that could lead to conflict. And Taurus is a good fit for a fling, but Aries’ fast pace and Taurus’ slow one are incompatible in the long run.
Considering that Aries is a fire sign, it makes sense that water signs would be not a good match. Of the three water signs, Cancer is a particularly bad match, Stellas says. There's a lot of aggressive tension between the two signs. Meanwhile, Piscean energy is a little too chill for Aries, though a short fling can be fun. Scorpio’s fearlessness when it comes to sex means that they could have amazingly creative (and maybe kinky) sex with Aries, but long-lasting relationships aren’t in the stars. “They both have a great deal of power, but express it in different ways,” Stellas explains. “Aries has this kind of childlike glee, and Scorpio has this brooding intensity. Between the sheets, it’s intense, but it usually doesn’t last for a long time, romance-wise.”
Before you change your dating app bio, though, keep a few things in mind: two people with the exact same birth chart can still have different personalities (there are plenty of twins who are total opposites, after all). And even if you focus only on astrology, your sun sign (your “main” sign, the one decided by your date of birth) doesn’t give the whole picture when it comes to compatibility. Instead, you should look at your chart as a whole, paying special attention to your moon sign and the placement of Venus and Mars. For example, even though Aries and Cancer aren’t generally compatible, an Aries with a Cancer moon might have an amazing connection with a Cancer.
“It’s a balancing act in their own personality, as well as with the other person,” Stellas explains. “That’s what’s so fascinating about astrology, because it shows how we try to come to wholeness with all of the elements our chart.”
