Global fashion search platform Lyst has revealed its quarterly trend report, naming the most coveted brands and products of the season and breaking down the data behind the shopping habits of more than five million shoppers. The Lyst Index tracked search data, sales and product mentions on social media, including the way they can impact a brand's sales — which is perhaps why, for the second time ever, Off-White tops The Lyst Index's Q3 2019 hottest brands.
When Off-White designer Virgil Abloh made the move to number one last year, it was not surprising given that he designed his first mens' collection for Louis Vuitton and his own label during that period. He also found time to collaborate with Ikea, debut swimwear, and dress Serena Williams for the US Open. However, this year the designer has been taking a break from his usual onslaught of collaborations to get some rest. Interestingly enough, while Kanye West recently made a return to the spotlight, Yeezy has fallen off the list.
Under the creative directorship of Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta has entered the top 20 for the first time, climbing 21 places in the ranking from last year. The brand's popularity has caused fashion insiders to dub Bottega the 'New Celine'. Its Lido shoe, spotted on the feet of the fashionable during fashion month, is officially the world’s hottest shoe thanks to a surge of over 27,000 online searches a month last quarter. It also helps that the shoe has remained a staple for celebrity fans such as Rihanna.
For the last three quarters, Balenciaga had reigned supreme in the number one spot, keeping Gucci in the second spot. But now with Off-White claiming the highest ranking, Balenciaga falls to number two, and Gucci number three. Below are the reigning top 20 fashion brands of 2019 so far:
1. Off-White
2. Balenciaga
3. Gucci
4. Versace
5. Prada
6. Valentino
7. Fendi
8. Burberry
9. Saint Laurent
10. Vetements
11. Stone Island
12. Nike
13. Givenchy
14. Moncler
15. Dolce & Gabbana
16. Bottega Veneta
17. Alexander McQueen
18. Moschino
19. Balmain
20. Loewe
Over the past two years, the cult streetwear label has risen 33 places in the Index. Searches for Off-White across Lyst’s partner retailers are up 14%, and Off-White is responsible for 3 out of 20 products in the hottest products list, though the quarter's hottest women's product belongs to Dior — and that brand's Saddle Bag which every influencer seems to own.
This post was originally published on October 24, 2018.
