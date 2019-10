When Off-White designer Virgil Abloh made the move to number one last year, it was not surprising given that he designed his first mens' collection for Louis Vuitton and his own label during that period. He also found time to collaborate with Ikea debut swimwear , and dress Serena Williams for the US Open . However, this year the designer has been taking a break from his usual onslaught of collaborations to get some rest. Interestingly enough, while Kanye West recently made a return to the spotlight, Yeezy has fallen off the list.