Under the creative directorship of Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta has entered the top 20 for the first time, climbing 21 places in the ranking from last year. The brand's popularity has caused fashion insiders to dub Bottega the 'New Celine'. Its Lido shoe, spotted on the feet of the fashionable during fashion month, is officially the world’s hottest shoe thanks to a surge of over 27,000 online searches a month last quarter. It also helps that the shoe has remained a staple for celebrity fans such as Rihanna.