The New Eco-Friendly Swimsuit Brand That's All Under $100

According to the brand, its name is a play on the Japanese word Ukiyo, which is a literal translation to "the floating world" defined as "the pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period and the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it." Ukiyo-e is meant to "depict scenes of travel, landscape and female beauty, celebrating living in the moment and escaping the bothers of life." Whimsical speak for the fact that OOKIOH's bright, primary color schemed minimalist suits invoke a heavy dose of travel lust and an itch too book an Instagrammable beach vacation, ASAP.