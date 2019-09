The New Eco-Friendly Swimsuit Brand That's All Under $100

It's not often we come by many new swimsuit brands that run on the "affordable" end of the spectrum. And though we don't knock the fact that manufacturing quality swimwear is definitely pricey, it's difficult for the masses to justify dropping $400 on a pseudo-underwear set soon to be saturated in chlorine and/or sea salt. Unfortunately, that leaves a large gap for fast-fashion retailers to fill , which often results in a slew of knock-off accusations and lesser quality suits that people are more likely to buy. And with swim trends changing up as often as they have, we wouldn't blame them.