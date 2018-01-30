That you, J.Crew? As a nice reminder that spring is creeping in close (warmer weather, please hurry), J.Crew is debuting a fresh new swim look — and it's all-new in-house line is a fun refresh on an already established heritage collection.
The new swim offering, which J.Crew has crowned "Playa," is full of retro-inspired color palettes and mix-and-match aesthetics. Where we're accustomed to seeing the retailer's swimsuits in solid hues and retro, high-waisted bikinis, this line-up is more playful than past iterations. From rainbow-striped to scoop-back one-pieces, they've covered every base and style you'll want to stack up on before your vacations hit.
While the Playa pieces (which start at $24.50) won't be available to buy until January 30, impatient shoppers will get access to a pre-sale this Saturday, January 26 at 12 p.m. Via J.Crew's Instagram account, users can access the pre-sale through a swipe-up feature on the its Stories.
J.Crew Playa will be available on jcrew.com and select stores. Click ahead for an exclusive first look at the line.