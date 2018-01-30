The new swim offering, which J.Crew has crowned "Playa," is full of retro-inspired color palettes and mix-and-match aesthetics. Where we're accustomed to seeing the retailer's swimsuits in solid hues and retro, high-waisted bikinis, this line-up is more playful than past iterations. From rainbow-striped to scoop-back one-pieces, they've covered every base and style you'll want to stack up on before your vacations hit.