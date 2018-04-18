How One Designer Is Making Shoes That Get Better With Age

You've had an extensive career in the footwear industry — what eventually led you to create and launch FEIT?

"The 10 or so years prior to starting FEIT I spent building a fashion athletic footwear company. As the business grew, especially towards the end and as it got up to producing almost one million pairs of shoes per year, I started asking myself where is all this cheap synthetic material we are using going? How much oil and energy are they taking to create? Considering we were one the small guys — what about the impact from all the big brands? And of course, in the end we know where it all ends up, as landfill or plastic in the ocean."