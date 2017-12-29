Behold! Refinery29's Best Photos Of The Year — All In One, Gorgeous Story

At Refinery29, we will remember 2017 for myriad reasons, many of them painful and unpleasant because of what was happening at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But there were also moments that will stick with us in a good way, because they revealed how powerful art and culture can be in difficult times.
As women across the country resisted in their own ways, R29's creative team decided to make 2017 the year of imagination and to showcase the ability art has to spark ideas and action, and to bring positivity and inspiration to people's lives. In a year when the needs and rights of so many were being ignored and dismantled, we wanted you to feel seen and respected when you came here. This meant pushing for even more diversity and inclusivity in our coverage, as well as a commitment to putting more female photographers behind the lens. We're happy to report that in 2017, nearly 4 out of 5 R29 shoots were executed by women.
Advertisement
Looking ahead to 2018, it's unclear what we can expect. A trade war with China? A real war with North Korea? If we're being completely honest, it's a frightening time to be a young woman in America. And yet, there's arguably never been a more important time to be a young woman in America. We hope that the photos and stories ahead inspire and delight you. Maybe they make you feel more powerful or motivate you to try something new. Maybe they allow you to see something in a way you've never seen it before. We are proud of what we've accomplished this year and we believe that we're capable of dreaming even bigger in 2018 — and we know that you are, too.
As seen in The Power Of Red Shoes — & Why They’re More Relevant Today Than Ever. Read the full story here.
As seen in The Dreamiest Beauty Trends New York Girls Are Wearing Right Now. Read the full story here.
As seen in The Makeup Looks You'll Be Wearing This Spring — According To Pat McGrath. Read the full story here.
As seen in The Perfect Beach Body Is B.S. — & These Gorgeous, Un-Retouched Photos Prove It. Read the full story here.
Advertisement
As seen in Halima Aden: "It's Powerful To Know You Can Dress Modestly & Be Beautiful." Read the full story here.
As seen in Meet DeWanda Wise — The New Nola Darling & Hollywood's 'Rihanna.' Read the full story here.
As seen in If This Young Drag Queen Is The Future, We're Feeling Great About 2018. Read the full story here.
As seen in A Very Important Phone Conversation Between Chelsea Handler & Alexa Chung. Read the full story here.
As seen in Gabourey Sidibe Explains Why Being A Black Woman Is "Pretty Lit Right Now." Read the full story here.
Advertisement