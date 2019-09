The Dreamiest Beauty Trends New York Girls Are Wearing Right Now

Ahead, find the dreamiest and easiest fall beauty looks you'll want to wear right now — created by makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and hairstylist Rubi Jones , and fittingly worn by our dream girl: model and body positivity activist Denise Bidot . "These looks are exactly what I wear when I go out," says Bidot, who broke barriers as the first plus-size model to walk multiple runways at New York Fashion Week in 2014. "Makeup has the power to lift your mood and be an expression of how you feel that day — and each of these represents that. A romantic, a rockstar, a badass..."