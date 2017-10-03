Ulta Beauty Is Having A Massive Sale On Hair Products Right Now

If you ask us, fall is the time to give your hair a little TLC. There's something about a fresh haircut or daring new color that pairs so well with a fresh new wardrobe update. (Let's be honest, fall is the only season we love shopping for.) Plus, with the party season quickly approaching, there's no better time to mask (or co-wash, or volumize, or wave) your way into the holidays. Luckily, Ulta Beauty is having a massive hair sale right now — and it's good.
The brand is known for having epic sales, but this hair event is better than any we've seen before. But before you click over to Ulta Beauty's website out of sheer excitement, take a deep breath, because you've got time. The brand wants to make sure you get your fix of product through the month, so it's planned the sale to run through October 21, with several sale items dropping each day.
Ahead, check out a selection of what's on sale and when. No matter what you're looking for — from shampoo to shine serum — this sale has you covered, for less.