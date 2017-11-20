Meet DeWanda Wise — The New Nola Darling & Hollywood's 'Rihanna'

The movie was an experiential take on being Black and sexy in Brooklyn on the eve of the 1990s and in many ways, She’s Gotta Have It was ahead of its time. It has since become a cult classic. Over two decades before women of color had the idea or social media platforms to declare that #hoeislife, Nola had set a precedence for exactly how it’s done. She was independent, beautiful, and obviously untraditional in her approach to love and dating in a world where the script has been pre-written for Black women to be strategic and tunnel visioned on their path to marriage. To some extent, the same thing can be said for Wise, the woman tapped to bring Nola into the new millennium, and to Netflix when the entire first season will be available to stream on Thanksgiving day.