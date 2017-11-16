How Did An Entire Group Of People Become A Fashion Trend?

One thing I never expected to worry about is how daunting it can be to dress for a photoshoot. Even though I wasn’t the one being photographed, the pressure of being so close to watching how an image is made was enough to make me take a hard look at my closet. Dressing my body in transition is a challenge in general, but today there were higher stakes — it was a fashion shoot after all. Ultimately, I showed up to my first shoot in a friend’s Hood By Air sweatshirt and my own torn jeans, feeling terminally uncool, especially since I would be in the presence of other trans and non-binary artists and models I’ve admired from a distance — influential creative people like Devan Díaz, Nar Rokh, Pierce Hughes, and Merlot. Cast in part by rising photography star Lia Clay, the shoot I was attending — the one you'll see here — is a rarity in the industry.