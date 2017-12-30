Refinery29's Best Photos Of The Year — All In One, Gorgeous Story (NSFW)
Working with and supporting more female photographers is in our DNA, and we’re happy to report that around four in every five R29 shoots were photographed by women. Click to see our edit of 2017’s best, and read the stories they inspired.
At Refinery29, we will remember 2017 for myriad reasons, many of them very painful and unpleasant because of what was happening in the world around us. But there were also plenty of moments that will stick with us in a good way, because they revealed how powerful art and culture can be in difficult times.
As women across the world took part in the Women's March in January, we worked with some of the most talented designers and illustrators we know (including many R29 staffers) to create original artwork for protest signs and posters. We saw our handiwork show up in photos from across the world — and even got a retweet from Hillary Clinton.
Advertisement
As the year continued, we doubled down on our efforts to resist through creativity. We decided to make 2017 the year of imagination and to showcase the ability art has to spark ideas and bring positivity and inspiration to people's lives. We wanted to engage with our audience on a deeply personal level, telling stories through visuals as well as words. We want all of you to see yourselves when you come here; this meant not only pushing for even more diversity and inclusivity in our casting, but a commitment to focusing on who's behind the lens, too. Working with and supporting more female photographers is in our DNA, and we're happy to report that around four in every five R29 shoots were photographed by women.
Scroll on to see our edit of 2017's best, and click through to read the stories that they inspired.
Photographed by Flora Maclean.
Photographed by Rosaline Shahnavaz.
Photographed by Luke & Nik.
Photographed by Lauren Maccabee.
Photographed by Luke & Nik.
This image photographed by Pia Riverola.
Photographed by Flora Maclean.
Advertisement
This image photographed by Steph Wilson.
Photographed by Ana Cuba.
Photographed by Luke & Nik.
Photographed by Ana Cuba.
Photographed by Rebecca Naen.
Photographed by Jonny Cochrane & Morgane Lay.
Advertisement