Tattoos have always been a radical act of self-expression, a badge of honour and a rebellion against the mainstream. Traditionally associated with underground subcultures and working-class men who showed loyalty to certain professions, such as navy marines and dockyard workers, in the past 10 years, tattoo parlours in the UK have become high-street staples and now, around one in three young people have a tattoo. “There are heavily tattooed people at fashion weeks in London, New York and Paris – that’s not an unusual thing to see”, Grace tells Refinery29. “Tattoos are being appreciated as an art form and the taboos are fading, the stereotypes falling. It’s acceptable for anyone to have tattoos now. It’s great that it’s not being looked down on by society as this dark, seedy thing anymore.”