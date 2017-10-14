This Is What Sisterly Love Looks Like

Where are you from? London via Wales. What do you do for a living? Phoebe: Make music! I perform, often with my two sisters Grace and Dorothy, as 'Phoebe Coco'. I also compose music for picture, and performance, with my voice, the piano and a heap of eclectic instruments. Grace: I'm just about to start university, I will be studying geography! In the future I would love to be involved with the creation of climate and environment policy. Dorothy: I'm off to university to study English literature. What makes your sisters original? Phoebe: I've never met anyone like them. There’s something of a different era about them, and probably that applies to the three of us. Something quite Enid Blyton meets Pippi Longstocking. You can gauge this from the second you meet them, it’s very enchanting. Grace: I think Phoebe's music is hugely original, and the range of genres she composes is, to me, really impressive. I think one of the things that makes Dorothy original is the way in which she does not feel the need to conform to what people around her are doing, and instead shows her ways to be the best. What did you argue about when you were little? Phoebe: Probably who got to play the piano next! Then we realised we could all play together. Grace: Turning off the light at bedtime! I would always want to carry on reading when Dorothy wanted to go to sleep and that caused a fair few arguments. What do you have in common? Phoebe: A love of music and books. Freckles. Pianos. Horses. The outdoors. Long dark hair. Noses. Teeth. Views on the world and politics. Timekeeping. Vegetarianism. Name some of the ways you’re different… Phoebe: Sleeping patterns, nightlife, views on the world and politics. Dorothy: Perhaps in the way that both my sisters seem very outgoing; my older sister has no problem whatsoever in picking up a guitar and doing an impromptu performance in a room full of people. How have they changed? Phoebe: They have both become fiercely passionate about what they believe in, there’s fire in these two! They are now both about to go to university, and although I will truly miss having them here with me in London it is wonderful to see them as young women, ready to take on the world, ready to do anything, diving deep into the dreamy waves of the next chapter of life. However much any of us three change through the tides, we will always be connected in the same sea. What do you wish your sisters knew about themselves? Phoebe: I would like them to know that they can always be free to be utterly themselves, as they are two truly beautiful and charming people both inside and out and I love them exactly as they are. Grace: I wish Dorothy knew how much fun it is being twins with her and always having her around, although I also wish she knew how much she hogs the piano (although her playing does sound lovely!), I hope Phoebe knows how much I love to hang out with her, and that she is a huge role model to me! Dorothy: That the things they do are perfect.