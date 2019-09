6 Of Our Favourite SS17 Looks On 3 Of Our Favourite New Faces

Design duo Marques' Almeida are responsible for some of the biggest trends in fashion over the past couple of years, from the ubiquity of frayed, ruffled denim to the return of the puffer jacket . Despite launching just over five years ago, in 2011, the pair have already made a remarkable impact on the industry. Their influence and unique creative vision were recognised in May 2015 when Central Saint Martins alumni Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida were awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. While we await their AW17 show, on the last day of LFW, we serve up more gorgeous gingham courtesy of Marques' Almeida SS17.