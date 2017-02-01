It’s Lit Part III – A Curated Winter Reading List

Welcome to It’s Lit – a series of discussions about books. Join us every month to find out who’s reading what. As we wave goodbye to January, the model, creative director and British Vogue contributing editor Laura Bailey invites us into her Notting Hill studio. Just like her workspace, the house she shares with her boyfriend and their two children is full of books of all shapes, sizes and genres. “It’s books that really make a home,” she says, “I grew up in a house with leaning towers of books piled up everywhere.” Laura has been modelling for more than 20 years – a career that has afforded her plenty of reading opportunities: “It’s a bit of a cliché but when I first started modelling everyone brought a book to read in hair and makeup – it was almost annoying,” she laughs. Her favourite thing about reading is the solitude and escapism it brings her. “I’m often asked to read first drafts for friends,” she says, “it’s a responsibility that can be incredibly stressful so I enjoy choosing books just for myself – I find it very relaxing.” What are you reading right now?



I’ve just finished Zadie Smith's Swing Time and am just about to start Autumn by Ali Smith.

