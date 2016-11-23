What about newspapers and magazines?



My friends have just published a great zine called Hate. I read The International Times and I still love The Morning Star because it’s the only newspaper that publishes poetry every day. I think it’s great that it’s still surviving and Rupert Murdoch has nothing to do with its success!



Can you name three contemporary poets we should know?



Alice Oswald – her writing is so transcendent, I’ve never read someone who can write words like water. Robert Montgomery – and not just because he’s my boyfriend – he writes a lot about topical things, which not all poets do and he’s very political with it too. And finally, I would say Tess Gallagher – her poetry is phenomenal and she deserves more acclaim.



Do you have a favourite poem about love?



“Lovesong” by Ted Hughes. Everyone should read it.



Where do you buy your books? Do you have a favourite bookshop?



I buy a lot of secondhand books. I love Shakespeare and Company in Paris, and I’m just back from a place in Scotland called Wigtown, near Dumfries. I was amazed by how many incredible bookshops they have. It’s a tiny, tiny town and they obviously brought the bookshops in to get more people to visit there, which I think is really interesting. In London, Claire de Rouen is good for one-off finds and takes risks other bookshops don’t. And the ICA bookshop is where I go for poetry anthologies and zines.



How do you choose what to read next?



I like visiting curated bookshops as I find them easier to browse; The Society Club is a good one. I also listen to a lot of radio and get ideas from conversations I hear on there. Then I have my favourite authors – Jeanette Winterson, A.A. Gill – I’ll read anything they write.

