It’s Lit Part II – A Curated Winter Reading List

Which book do you identify with the most?



Most recently, Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. As a non-American Black woman I hadn't realised how desperately I needed someone to identify this very specific experience, to give it a name and to make fun of it. The ideology of America is often perceived as this goal for all foreigners, which is a largely false and problematic narrative for many reasons – to have someone as skilful as Chimamanda chip away at that was beautifully reaffirming.



Which three books would you recommend to a stranger?



Only three? The Whitsun Weddings by Philip Larkin because it's wonderful, still and always. God Is Not Great by Christopher Hitchens because, while he was an eye-rolling misogynist this is, for me, the definitive exploration of religion – also, he's got jokes. Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit because I feel strongly that every male should have to read this when they turn 13 so that they’d learn not to act like damn fools.



Camilla’s Reading List



Matilda by Roald Dahl

Swing Time by Zadie Smith

Hope in the Dark by Rebecca Solnit

Lifespan of a Fact by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying by Marie Kondo

Scar Tissue by Anthony Kiedis

Ronnie: The Autobiography by Ronnie Wood

Who Killed Kurt Cobain? by Ian Halperin and Max Wallace

Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Whitsun Weddings by Philip Larkin

God Is Not Great by Christopher Hitchens

Men Explain Things to Me by Rebecca Solnit

