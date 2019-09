You Should Be Paying Attention To London Fashion Week — Here’s Why

As a leading fashion capital of the world, London has become globally renowned for its raw dynamism, irreverence, diverse inspiration, and innovative design. Though often overshadowed by New York's week-long celebrity-driven bonanza (see: Kanye West Yeezy Season 5, Tiffany Trump making her front row rounds, Phillip Plein's disastrous spectacle that was all things people hate about the fashion industry: a late beyond measure start time, clothes that weren't anything worth balking at, and an obvious publicity play by casting "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks) and Paris' longtime legacy as the number one destination for, above all, beautiful clothes, the United Kingdom keeps it low-key — and that's even more of a reason to pay it attention. With less focus on the "who's who," designers are showing provocative and inspired collections that reminds us what the industry should actually be about: innate talent. Think about it: Some of the most exciting, boundary-pushing players are coming out of London: 32-year-old Jonathan Anderson, the wunderkind behind J.W. Anderson (and the creative director of Loewe) has found the secret formula to creating It items for the modern age; Erdem Moralioglu has been designing evening gowns that actually make the red carpet worth watching again (look to Claire Foy's Golden Globes number for a recent example); Molly Goddard has completely revolutionized the way people view (and wear) tulle, with her girly, colorful numbers popping up in magazine editorials across the globe. They may not be mainstream household names like Chanel, Dior, or Louis Vuitton, but given their success without decades-long years of experience, we're confident in saying they're well on their way. Ahead of the shows this London Fashion Week (which kick off Friday), we photographed three of our favorite new faces — Ayaana Stevens Lais van Niel , and Patricia Missotten — in the wares of six designers completely redefining not just British fashion, but that of the entire world. If this is the future of style, let's just say we're in very good hands.Take one scroll through a street style slideshow and you'll likely see many pieces from Shrimps, whether it's a fluffy, technicolor coat, a faux fur-trimmed jacket, a cartoon-print shirt, or a furry bag. Needless to say, Hannah Weiland has swiftly become one of the hottest names in British fashion. Having launched her label just four years ago, her instantly recognizable and playful creations are adored by Alexa Chung, Laura Bailey Laura Jackson , and Poppy Delevingne, to name a few. Last season, Weiland's theme, which she describes as “modern Marie Antoinette, playful opulence, with Gauguin and Edward Wadsworth influences,” featured lace and broderie anglaise alongside her signature faux fur. Tonal, pearl-colored pajama pieces were presented next to exquisite, voluminous dresses, and gingham and ruffles (two of our favorite trends for spring) were a-plenty. It wasn't as much a foray from her aesthetic as it was an expansion upon it; one we can't wait to see continue to evolve.