You Should Be Paying Attention To London Fashion Week — Here’s Why

Phoebe English

An alumna of the late Louise Wilson’s Central Saint Martins MA course, Phoebe English has received international acclaim for her immaculately cut, monochromatic, deconstructed designs, and uncompromising attention to finish and fabrics. Politically proactive, her last collection was inspired by her social and political frustrations, manifested in seven different characters: The Archer, The Water Bearer, The Enquirer, The Smuggler, The Chanter, The Strangler, and The Mourner. Given the current political climate not just in the UK and the US, but around the world, we have a feeling her presentation will encapsulate our feelings in just right way.