Meet The Lionesses: The England Women's Football Team Are Going For Gold

I’ve spent a lot of my career abroad, I went to college on a scholarship to the States when I was 18 because it was full-time training, which you couldn’t get here then. The facilities were phenomenal. When I came back in 2012 with a hope to make the national team again, we were training twice, three times a week in the evening at like 8pm. Financially it was terrible, fortunately I had my family there to support me. But fast-forward a few years and see where we’re at now and it’s full-time wage, you don’t have to work on top of it, there’s been an increase in the standard and that’s why I think we are more successful now than we were. It’s a step in the right direction.