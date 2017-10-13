Twins In Twin Sets, Because Why Not?
Simi and Haze Khudra model this season’s version of the matching set.
Saudi-born, L.A.-based identical twins Simi and Haze Khadra (aka SIMIHAZE) might share an Instagram handle, but they do not believe sharing looks — even though they were "discovered" wearing matching outfits at Paris couture when they were 14. In fact, these days the Khadras will swap outfits if they happen to be wearing something too similar — which happens more frequently than not when you share an aesthetic, an apartment, and a growing reputation as fashion darlings. (This year alone, they've starred in campaigns for Seven for All Mankind and Cartier, and covered Galore magazine's April 2017 issue.)
But because fashion is all about pushing your personal boundaries of self-expression — and figuring out how to turn that trend you swore you'd never wear into something that makes you feel empowered — we challenged the Khadras to take the idea of the "matching set" to the next level. While hyper-coordinating may not be part of their fashion M.O., you'll see they're pros at giving any piece of clothing their signature touch. Like their looks for the spring 2018 Louis Vuitton show earlier this month, the secret to their style lies in being the same, but different. As for the secret to telling them apart? Well, good luck.
Make It Look Like It Matches, Even When It Doesn't
A pattern as simple as a gray plaid is easy to coordinate, especially this fall, when practically every designer out there is is selling pants, coats, and blazers in everything from tartan to gingham to glen plaid. Look closely, and you'll notice that three of the four pieces here are actually completely different prints. Thanks to a neutral backdrop and similar hints of color, however, one click glance tricks your eye into thinking they're perfectly matching. Fake it 'till you make it, you know?
Switch Up The Color Scheme
Same pattern, same silhouette, different shades. For fall '17, Kenzo showed an array of mix-and-match Hawaiian prints. Tied together with black detailing, the two long-sleeved, high-necked pieces, layered underneath two looser-fitting, short-sleeved ones, offer the illusion that Simi and Haze are wearing just one item of clothing, even though they aren't. It's contrasting-but-coordinating fashion at its finest.
Let One Pattern Tie Everything Else Together
M Missoni's tapestry-inspired pieces are bold, bright, and vintage-inspired, which could seem like a whole-lotta-look for two women who are literally identical, but there's nothing wrong with playing to your strengths. Here, each has one item in the exact same color and print, and styles it in totally different ways. A skirt and top in different hues but coordinating styles is a more conventional way to mix things up, while the second, a vest layered over a floral dress, pushes a simple pattern to new heights. The choice is yours.
Find Your Hero Piece
One of these things is not like the other. It's easy to wear a top and bottom in the same pattern and shade. But for something less conventional, play around with texture and cut, and let the smaller details — like the red stitching — make more of an impact. The red skirt, though still knitted and subtly printed, helps break up the monotony that comes with a matching set. And while finding something of the same pattern but different color may be challenging if you're looking to mix designers, sticking to a classic, like a chunky cable knit or super-thin stripe, can help achieve the same appeal.
Give The Silhouette The Focus It Deserves
Quilted capes reminiscent of your grandmother's duvet? For the fall 2017 collection, creative director Johnny Coca looked to the Mulberry Home archive for '70s print inspiration. Loud up top, quiet on the bottom, and silky all-over, coordination doesn't need to mean the same color palette, or even the same pattern: A quirky unconventional shape is enough to tie two kind-of similar pieces (in this case: long-sleeved pastel, floral tops) together.
