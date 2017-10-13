Twins In Twin Sets, Because Why Not?

Find Your Hero Piece

One of these things is not like the other. It's easy to wear a top and bottom in the same pattern and shade. But for something less conventional, play around with texture and cut, and let the smaller details — like the red stitching — make more of an impact. The red skirt, though still knitted and subtly printed, helps break up the monotony that comes with a matching set. And while finding something of the same pattern but different color may be challenging if you're looking to mix designers, sticking to a classic, like a chunky cable knit or super-thin stripe, can help achieve the same appeal.