There's a little voice in our heads that whispers, right as the lights dim before a fashion show: Here's hoping this collection has a resoundingly "cozy" theme. Even if a designer offers a riff on a garment that's more practical than plush and cuddly, it tends to be a decidedly impractical version of it — such as Balenciaga's sensible puffers, worn just off the shoulder enough to erase any pretension of effortlessness. Finally, though, a dream we've held near and dear ever since Jury's Inn revealed a prototype for a duvet suit sort of came true on the runway, thanks to Mulberry.
For its fall '17 collection, "we went to the archive of Mulberry Home from the '70s and took a lot of prints from the past," Johnny Coca, Mulberry's creative director, told Elle UK backstage. That decision touches on both on the brand's commitment to celebrating its British heritage and also the designer's own background in interior design. This translated to tartan outerwear, layered silk dresses, crochet skirts, and, most importantly: quilted ponchos that remind us of the comfort of home — except, now made fashion (and thus socially acceptable to wrap yourself in as you're leaving the house).
The Mulberry version of our dream-come-true toppers come in a range of archival patterns, from pastel florals to warm plaids. They range from hip- to knee-length, and either feature a front closure or are meant to be worn poncho-style, over one's clothes. Either way, coziness is a given.
If you're wondering if wearing duvet-like covers will ever be truly fashion-y, dispel those doubts immediately: Lotta Volkova (best known for her longtime, ongoing collaboration with Demna Gvasalia and ultimate decider of all-things-trendy) styled the Mulberry show, according to the Telegraph. It may be early, but we're calling our fall '17 wardrobe to be made up exclusively of this type of Snuggie-adjacent outerwear. See the highlights from the most relatable show of London Fashion Week, ahead.