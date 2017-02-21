There's a little voice in our heads that whispers, right as the lights dim before a fashion show: Here's hoping this collection has a resoundingly "cozy" theme. Even if a designer offers a riff on a garment that's more practical than plush and cuddly, it tends to be a decidedly impractical version of it — such as Balenciaga's sensible puffers, worn just off the shoulder enough to erase any pretension of effortlessness. Finally, though, a dream we've held near and dear ever since Jury's Inn revealed a prototype for a duvet suit sort of came true on the runway, thanks to Mulberry.