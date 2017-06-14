She hears about the struggles kids are going through all over the world because they tell her — usually in DMs. Her fanbase is loyal and engaged, and she does her best to connect with them, even if she's sitting in the hair and makeup chair on the job. In between takes on our shoot, she reads through her messages, responding to someone who runs one fan account like they're an old friend. “They look at the exposure we’ve had in the media and it’s bittersweet for them because they’re like, ‘Oh, now apparently trans people are accepted. But I can’t pay my rent or get a job,’” she says. “It very much helps if you’re a supermodel or related to the Kardashians or have a career in Hollywood. Getting a cover of a magazine is nice and I’m grateful for it, but it isn’t going to lift people out of poverty.”