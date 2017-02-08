The beauty industry just got a lot more inclusive. Transgender vlogger Gigi Lazzarato (a.k.a. Gigi Gorgeous) is the latest YouTube star to land a major cosmetics deal, this time for Revlon, WWD reported. She'll join three other social media influencers, including Kandee Johnson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Etienne Ortega, for the campaign. The powerhouse group shares a combined following of 15 million on Instagram. More than that, though, the collaboration marks yet another important shift within the beauty world — one that accepts, no, celebrates — the differences in others. Gigi has become a champion for the trans community, quickly exploding in popularity when she openly documented her transition from Gregory to who she is now on video. And in times like today, this kind of representation couldn't be more urgent. The news comes at a time when more and more brands are challenging gender roles within society, and breaking the norm. Covergirl recently tapped 17-year-old James Charles, for example; Maybelline scooped up Manny MUA. "We see a big opportunity to be part of the conversations that are happening naturally and organically in the social sphere," Tracy Rohrbaugh, vice president of marketing for Revlon, told the publication. And that, we think, is a damn good conversation to have.
