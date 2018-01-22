Update: It appears that Allison Williams is keeping her hair the same dark, glossy shade she debuted a month ago — and we're so here for it. She stepped out at the SAG Awards today with her dark brunette locks smoothed into a faux bob, seen here.
This story was originally published on December 19, 2017.
For celebrities, there's nothing like a drastic hair change to shed your on-screen persona — just take a look at Dakota Johnson and Emma Stone. More recently, Allison Williams had a break-up of sorts with her Girls character Marnie Michaels for her most dramatic hair color yet. But don't get it twisted: Williams' experience proves that blondes might have more fun, but the hype doesn't always last forever.
Last February, Williams made debuted the sunny color on the cover of Allure. Turns out, she always wanted to test out the lighter shade, but didn't have the courage to take the plunge until Aura Friedman, a colorist at NYC's Sally Hershberger Salon, eased her into the makeover with a few helpful wigs. And yet, not even the appeal of looking like Daenerys Targaryen could convince Williams to maintain the look for much longer. Today, the Get Out actress decided to finally go back to her darker roots after almost a year of rocking blond hair. Now, she's back on that root beer hair color bandwagon.
Williams posted to Instagram a photo of her new brunette shade with the caption: "Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back." Williams rocked the cream soda look so well, we almost forgot she's a natural brunette. Still, we're not surprised she reverted back to her OG shade of brunette. After Williams first dyed her hair, she admitted that she wasn't a big fan of her new texture being blond brings (blame the bleach) and even revealed that the maintenance was "exhausting." But we could've told her that...
